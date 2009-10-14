Totech opens new factory

Totech opened a new, purpose built factory in The Netherlands. Sales growth fuelled by increasing awareness in the Americas of MSD handling concerns triggered the move.

Totech EU began five years ago as a distribution and technical support channel for Totech, the Japanese brand that invented ultra-low humidity cabinets in 1974 with patented Zeolite technology. Rapid growth was fuelled by European RoHS legislation that magnified the need to carefully manage the dangers of product failures caused by moisture sensitive devices (MSDs). Lead free reflow temperatures and profiles dramatically increase the moisture sensitivity level (MSL) ratings of all electronic devices.



Entirely new systems were subsequently developed in Holland and in Germany by Totech who is now a full scale design and manufacturing organization, as well as the Totech distribution channel throughout Europe and the Americas.