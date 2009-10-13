Qimonda Portugal lays off around 600

The Portuguese subsidiary of German chip manufacturer Qimonda is to lay off around 600 employees.

The company already laid off 600 staff in April this year. Another 800 employees were sent on forced leave. Now, 590 of these will be laid off, while the remaining 200 employees will continue their force leave, local Portuguese media reports.



The newly announced layoffs are needed to keep the company afloat. However, it is suggested that the company plans on 770 jobs in the facility and that former employees could be re-hired. Currently, around 200 people still working in the factory to fulfil existing orders, the reports continue.