Proxy Electronics and Viaccess in partnership

Sweden based EMS Provider Proxy Electronics and Viaccess have signed a partnership deal, making Proxy Electronics at this time the only Scandinavian manufacturing partner for Viaccess, a France Telecom company.

Viacess is one of the European leaders for conditional access and delivers solutions for digital pay television and secured content distribution. Viaccess has more than 280 employees, co-operates with over 85 TV operators and has a revenue of over 61 Million Euros. Through this partnership, Proxy can offer its customers manufacturing of set top boxes including all the necessary technology licenses and at the same time, Proxy get access to the latest technology in the area.