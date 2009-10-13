Premier Farnell & Exar sign global franchise agreement

Premier Farnell has signed a new global franchise agreement with Exar. Based in Fremont, California, Exar provides highly-differentiated silicon solutions for the Interface, Power Management, Data Communications and Storage markets.

Under the agreement, Premier Farnell will stock a broad range of Exar’s products, including transceivers and UARTs; power management ICs, LED drivers, LDO regulators, USBs; and communications products used in T/E Carrier and SONET/SDH applications, such as T1/E1 and T3/E3 framer combos, timing ICs, and transceivers.



“We are pleased to add Exar Corporation to our extensive semiconductor line card,” said David Shen SVP and Global Head of eCommerce & Technical Marketing at Premier Farnell.



"Premier Farnell has extensive global market reach, a strong web presence and an excellent reputation for customer service, which we expect will provide new opportunities for Exar to expand our global customer base,” said Paul Stafford, director of global channel sales, Exar.