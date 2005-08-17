Foxconn put eye on Ukraine

Foxconn Electronics is about to start building parts for computers in the Kharkiv region in Ukraine. Foxconn also plans to invest more than $150 million in the Rogan industrial zone.

According to DigiTimes, quoting several sources, Foxconn plans to produce PC-cases in Ukraine. Those will be shipped to other of Foxconn's European plants. Some European countries are particularly interesting to the company for its future expansions in Europe, especially Russia.

Foxconn said that plans are still in a very early stage, and will not comment on any of these details.