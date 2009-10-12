From Qimonda to Atmel: Joerg Strughold with new post

Atmel has appointed Joerg Strughold as Vice President of European Sales, where he will be responsible for growing sales revenue in the European region.

He reports directly to Rob Valiton, vice president of the Americas & EMEA Sales and Global Sales Operations. Joerg Strughold joins Atmel from Qimonda, the former memory division of Infineon Technologies, where he was global head of sales and marketing as well as regional president for the European region.