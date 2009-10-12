China’s electronics manufacturers run into problems

The number of loss-making electronics manufacturers in China has increased 28% (Y-o-Y) to 6,102 this year so far, according to an MIIT report.

In the period from January - August 2009, revenues for Chinese electronics manufacturers topped €295 billion (2.96 trillion CNY), decreasing 4.8% (Y-o-Y). Profits decreased 21.5% to around €9 billion (89.2 billion CNY), which were mainly caused by plunging export. Profits for the electronic device manufacturing sector saw the biggest decrease – with 77.4% (Y-o-Y); communication equipment on the other hand saw rising profits (with 28.1%), reports tmcnet.