Assel invests in X-ray equipment

Assel has recently purchased, and is already running a new generation X-ray inspection technology equipment by Dage.

Assel’s Production Manager, comments: “AXI (Automatic X-ray Inspection) is, of course, used for real-time failure analysis and process quality control, particularly for optically hidden solder points components, such as BGA. On the other hand, it is extremely useful and helpful in controlling and validating various electronic and electro-mechanical components and material, as well as the overall production processes, with OQC as the final stage. An X-ray inspection within our facilities is a major tool in enhancing quality and extremely helpful in determining if your production is defect-free”.



The investment in advanced technology such as the X-ray, ICT tester or AOI equipment is a part of Assel’s expansion strategy.