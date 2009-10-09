Want a job at Sanmina? Take drug test first.

People in Scotland looking to work for EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI were subjected to 'degrading' drug tests.

A recruitment agency (Pertemps) has subjected jobseekers to 'degrading' drug tests in a Greenock street, the Greenock Telegraph reports. People were asked to step out of Greenock Jobcentre - on to the street - for a drug test. The job seekers were subjected to mouth swaps with by-passers looking on.



The Jobcentre had not given its permission to conduct the drug tests inside the building, the report continues.