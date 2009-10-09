EU clears Infineon & LSIS deal

The European Commission has granted clearance under the EU Merger Regulation to JV plans of Infineon and LS Industrial System.

The joint venture will be called LS Power Semitech and is based in Cheonan, South Korea. The JV was created to develop, manufactureand market moulded intelligent power modules (MIPMs) for use in consumer applications.



LS Industrial Systems will own a 54% stake, while Infineon controls the other 46% of LS Power Semitech.