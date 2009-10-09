Avnet is investing in Europe

Avnet Logistics has set the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of its new logistics centre in Poing (Germany).

Within the next 1 1/2 years, the company plans to build one of the most modern European distribution centres for the electronics industry. The new logistics centre will replace the existing warehouses in Poing and is scheduled to be fully functional from 2011; serving customers throughout Europe.



The new logistics center has over 25,000 m2 logistics area (with more than 250,000 containers and pallet locations).