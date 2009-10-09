Considerable reductions at Note

NOTE's largest customer in the Telecom segment has decided to cease the manufacturing of parts of its portfolio. This means that the EMS-provider will introduce addtional reductions in its facility in Skellefteå (Sweden).

"The customer's decision to cease production has come earlier than expected, thereby requiring a further reduction in our activities in Skellefteå. These measures will lead to settlement and impairment expenses totalling approximately SEK 40 million. The scope of activities in Skellefteå were reduced during the last year and the number of employees currently stands at 40. Most of our labor-intensive purchasing and production services are now in our units in Eastern Europe and China", Knut Pogost, President and CEO of NOTE.