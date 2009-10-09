Electronics Production | October 09, 2009
Enterprise sales take up Notebook Slack in the Solid-State Drive Business
Although sales of Solid-State Drives (SSDs) for notebook PCs suffered a major setback in 2009 because of soaring memory prices, the enterprise market is more than compensating for the lack of growth, causing overall SSD market revenue to rise by a factor of seven this year, according to iSuppli.
“The dramatic rise in the cost of NAND flash memory in the second quarter caused prices for SSDs to jump, making them uncompetitive with Hard Disk Drives (HDD) and derailing their acceptance in notebook PCs,” said Michael Yang, senior analyst for storage and mobile memory at iSuppli. “NAND flash is the critical component of an SSD, accounting for about 90 percent of its value. However, for enterprise data centers seeking to expand their capabilities while lowering their overall power consumption, SSDs remain an attractive option.”
On the strength of rising demand from the enterprise segment, total SSD revenue in 2009 will soar to $883 million, up from $127 million in 2008. Unit shipments will increase to 5.8 million units, up from 1.4 million in 2008.
While this is a robust year-over-year upsurge, SSD vendors are anticipating that 2010 and 2011 will be exceptionally strong growth years as data centers and IT computing infrastructures ramp up their adoption. Furthermore, corporate adoption should pave the way for an eventual resurgence in the acceptance of notebook PCs by driving down overall system prices.
iSuppli forecasts the total market for SSDs will climb to $10.8 billion by the year 2013, rising at a whopping Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 142.8 percent from $127 million in 2008. The unit forecast is equally as impressive, showing SSD shipments reaching 65.2 million by 2013, with the CAGR rising by115.6 percent from 1.4 million units in 2008.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s forecast for global SSD unit shipments and revenue for the period of 2008 through 2013.
SSDs make their case
The success of SSDs in the enterprise segment has bolstered the position of suppliers that tout the benefits of the technology compared to traditional HDDs. These advantages include increased Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS), power usage reduction and smaller footprint. All these factors lead to significant cost savings.
These benefits are so great that more than a dozen startups have burst onto the scene, seeking to take advantage of the potential of the technology. Each of these companies offers SSDs with enhanced capabilities via different architectural solutions.
However, while the accelerated ramp-up of the enterprise sector is important to SSD vendors, further development in features, benefits and marketing campaigns are needed in order for the PC segment to see increased SSD adoption. PC acceptance will also support the efforts of the SSD vendors, kick-starting technology development in the area. Then, as SSDs improve, they will become a more compelling replacement for the less expensive HDDs.
The improvement of SSDs may help vendors answer some of the most difficult questions facing the technology. Would consumers pay a cost premium to cut boot-up time from five minutes to two minutes? Would they also be willing to pay more in order to get faster access to programs, games, videos and other content?
“What’s needed is an SSD company that understands how to relate to the PC consumer, and one that can put together a campaign attractive to users beyond just the price tag,” Yang said. “When that happens, this market will surge upward.”
On the strength of rising demand from the enterprise segment, total SSD revenue in 2009 will soar to $883 million, up from $127 million in 2008. Unit shipments will increase to 5.8 million units, up from 1.4 million in 2008.
While this is a robust year-over-year upsurge, SSD vendors are anticipating that 2010 and 2011 will be exceptionally strong growth years as data centers and IT computing infrastructures ramp up their adoption. Furthermore, corporate adoption should pave the way for an eventual resurgence in the acceptance of notebook PCs by driving down overall system prices.
iSuppli forecasts the total market for SSDs will climb to $10.8 billion by the year 2013, rising at a whopping Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 142.8 percent from $127 million in 2008. The unit forecast is equally as impressive, showing SSD shipments reaching 65.2 million by 2013, with the CAGR rising by115.6 percent from 1.4 million units in 2008.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s forecast for global SSD unit shipments and revenue for the period of 2008 through 2013.
SSDs make their case
The success of SSDs in the enterprise segment has bolstered the position of suppliers that tout the benefits of the technology compared to traditional HDDs. These advantages include increased Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS), power usage reduction and smaller footprint. All these factors lead to significant cost savings.
These benefits are so great that more than a dozen startups have burst onto the scene, seeking to take advantage of the potential of the technology. Each of these companies offers SSDs with enhanced capabilities via different architectural solutions.
However, while the accelerated ramp-up of the enterprise sector is important to SSD vendors, further development in features, benefits and marketing campaigns are needed in order for the PC segment to see increased SSD adoption. PC acceptance will also support the efforts of the SSD vendors, kick-starting technology development in the area. Then, as SSDs improve, they will become a more compelling replacement for the less expensive HDDs.
The improvement of SSDs may help vendors answer some of the most difficult questions facing the technology. Would consumers pay a cost premium to cut boot-up time from five minutes to two minutes? Would they also be willing to pay more in order to get faster access to programs, games, videos and other content?
“What’s needed is an SSD company that understands how to relate to the PC consumer, and one that can put together a campaign attractive to users beyond just the price tag,” Yang said. “When that happens, this market will surge upward.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments