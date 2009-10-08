From Qimonda to AMD: Thomas Seifert is new CFO

AMD has appointed Thomas Seifert as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Thomas Seifert succeeds Robert Rivet, who was previously promoted to chief operations and administrative officer.

Mr Seifert, 46, will report to Dirk Meyer, AMD president and CEO, and will have responsibility for leading the company’s global financial organization. “Thomas is a talented industry veteran with a wealth of knowledge and experience managing the operations and finances of companies in the most difficult and competitive sectors of the semiconductor industry,” said Mr Meyer. “This knowledge and experience will enable him to further strengthen AMD’s financial foundation and help accelerate our transformation into a product design and marketing leader.”



Thomas Seifert joins AMD from Qimonda, where he most recently was a member of the Management Board as well as COO and CFO. Previously, Mr Seifert was senior vice president and general manager of the Wireline Business Group at Infineon AG.



Mr Seifert received a bachelor’s degree from Friedrich Alexander University, a master’s degree in economics from Wayne State University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Friedrich Alexander University.