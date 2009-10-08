Fleetwood Electronics (UK) in administration

Manchester (UK) based Fleetwood Electronics went into administration already in September. A meeting of the creditors will be held on October 26, 2009 at the company's registered address.

Jeremy Paul Oddie and Julie Beavis (both of Mitchell Charlesworth) were appointed as joint administrators on September 3rd, 2009. The meeting of the creditors will be held at 6th floor, Brazennose House West, Brazennose Street, Manchester M2 5FE. "The Meeting is an initial Creditors’ Meeting under paragraph 51 of Schedule B1 to the Insolvency Act 19862, an entry in The London Gazette reads.