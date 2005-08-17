Avnet EM recognized by Infineon <br>with "Distributor of the Year" Award

Global electronic components distributor Avnet Electronics Marketing, the largest operating group of Avnet Inc. announced through a press release that it was awarded 2004 Distributor of the Year by Infineon Technologies AG, a provider of several communication integrated circuits and security and smartcard applications.

"Infineon is a key supplier. They bring great technology to the customers we serve and we look forward to mutual success going forward," said Phil Gallagher, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. "Avnet is thrilled to be recognized as Infineon's No. 1 distributor."



Infineon's Distributor of the Year award is given annually to the company's top distributor, in recognition of its excellence in customer service and support of Infineon's global supply chain. With the integration of Memec, which Avnet Inc. acquired on July 5, 2005, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas is now the top distributor for Infineon in the Americas.



"Avnet plays a major role within Infineon Sales Development, not only on a global basis but also here in North America; we mutually are combining our efforts to outperform the market, Avnet holds the No. 1 position in the Americas," said Pierre Laboisse, director of distribution, Infineon Technologies North America.