Prehtronics renamed to Lacroix Electronics GmbH

Over a year ago, Germany-based PrehTronics GmbH was sold to French EMS-provider Lacroix Electronique S.A. Now, restructuring and integration of the business is completed.

The integration of PrehTronics as a part of an international operating EMS company with 4 own production sites in France, Germany, Poland and Tunesia, has now been completed. The change of company name to Lacroix Electronics GmbH aims to show this change, a statement reads.



LACROIX ELECTRONIQUE as a part of the LACROIX-Group generated a turnover of nearly €115 million in 2008 end employed around 1400 staff ( including 150 at the location in Willich).