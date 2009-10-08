Viasystems & Merix Deal under investigation

The law firm Finkelstein Thompson LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Merix after the company announced the merger with Viasystems Group.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Merix share will be converted into approximately 0.11 newly issued shares of Viasystems. No value has been put on the deal, a release states. When the news of the possible merger broke, Merix's share price fell 81 cents -- over 29% -- to $1.95.



The investigation is focused on the potential unfairness of the consideration to Merix shareholders and the process by which the Merix Board of Directors is addressing the transaction, the statement continues.