Salcomp expands further into Asia

Finland-based EMS-provider Salcomp opens offices in Taiwan and Japan during October 2009.

The Taiwan office is located in Taipei and will be operated by initially 10 staff. The Taipei office is responsible for sales for customers located in Taiwan, as well as technical support and customer service. At the beginning Salcomp will have a 'One-Man-Band' in the Tokyo office, which will be responsible for sales and customer service in Japan.



Mr. Ray Liao has been appointed as the head of the Taipei office and Mrs. Satomi Mizue as the head of the Tokyo office.



”Salcomp’s strategic target is to achieve add-on growth from mobile phone charger segment as well as from other selected power adapter and charger segments. In Taiwan and Japan, there are operating several interesting mobile phone manufacturers and other information technology and electronics industry companies to whom we can offer our extensive power adapter and charger portfolio varying from low to medium power range, i.e. 5 - 50 watts. We are convinced that through setting up the new local offices we can create good contacts and provide better service to companies having operations in Taiwan and Japan”, says Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO of Salcomp in a statement.



Salcomp’s manufacturing plants are located in China, India and Brazil. The total production capacity of the plants is over 400 million power adapters and chargers per year. Salcomp employs around 8,000 staff.