Brantham Engineering in administration

The UK EMS-provider Brantham Engineering went into administration at the beginning of October.

Matt Haw and Nigel Millar from Baker Tilly Restructuring and Recovery LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Brantham Engineering on October 1, 2009.



The company, which used to employ around 100 staff, is trying to restructure. However, almost all staff was made redundant, according to information that evertiq received.