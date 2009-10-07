Rotec rises again

The Alpha product line trading business of Cookson Electronics in the Benelux, is the subject of a successful Management Buy Out with effect from October 1, 2009.

The new company is called ROTEC BVBA and will be headed up by Tom Gevers, Tom Meeus, Nadine Swerts and Anne-Mie van Hemelrijk.



“All personnel involved in this side of the business will transfer from Cookson to ROTEC BVBA so the move should be seamless from a customer perspective,” said David Crimp, Cookson Electronics Executive Vice President, Europe. “The new Company has been appointed sole and exclusive distributor for the Alpha product range: solder bar, fluxes, pre-forms, solder pastes, cleaners etc. The people involved have all the experience and expertise to ensure that Cookson Electronics remains well represented in the region.”



Cookson will retain its stencil manufacturing facilities at the factory in Turnhout, Belgium while Rotec BVBA will be responsible for marketing and selling both laser cut and electroformed stencils throughout the region.



"I am particularly delighted with the resurrection of the Rotec name, which became synonymous with the very highest quality service and support in the electronics industry from the early eighties“, continued David Crimp. “This new arrangement better fits the current market requirements and will enable Rotec to offer a more extensive service to both current and prospective customers.”