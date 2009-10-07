Enics to lay off 85 in Finland

EMS-provider Enics has initiated employer-employee negotiations in Lohja and Vantaa, Finland. This will concern the layoff of 85 staff.

Due to the weaker than expected market development over the recent months and low visibility, Enics plans to take further actions to secure its future competitiveness. As a consequence, Enics Finland initiated employer – employee negotiations, concerning the layoff of 85 employees and the temporary layoff of a further 21.



"We need to act to the weaker than expected market development and continued lower demands. At the same time the visibility of when the markets will recover continues to be low. In order to secure professional and competitive services for our customers from within and outside Finland we need to consider further actions to adjust our capacity. Furthermore we continue to strengthen our engineering service offering in addition to our manufacturing and After Sales Service competences ", states General Manager Mikko Lassas.



Enics employs approximately 400 people in Finland. Besides Finland, Enics has operations in China, Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland and Estonia. Enics total staff number is about 2400 people. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.