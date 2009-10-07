Philips to close down Aachen research lab

Philips plans to merge the research activities currently done in Aachen (Germany) and Eindhoven (The Netherlands) during the first half of next year. Aachen will be closed and around 70 staff will be laid off.

Specific activities (done in Aachen) in which there is a particularly close links with the local partners, will remain in Aachen. This applies to the joint research projects with the University Hospital of Aachen. All 160 researcher staff in Aachen have been offered to continue their work in Eindhoven.



The jobs of 70 employees who work in technical and administrative support functions will be lost during the merger. The necessary work will in future be carried out by employees in Eindhoven. The Eindhoven Research Laboratory currently employs approximately 1,050 people.



The Philips Research Laboratory in Hamburg will not be affected by this decision.