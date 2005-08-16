Trident grabs staff from Eurodis

UK based display firm, Trident Display, part of Abacus group, has taken on four ex Eurodis sales staff in the Nordic region.

The sales staff was engaged in the distribution of display components at Eurodis and has secured distribution agreements in the Nordic region with some display suppliers. Toshiba has appointed Trident Display as its exclusive distributor for the TFT Display range in the Nordic.