MindTree: a new player in the EMS-industry

MindTree is set to enter the EMS-market after the recent acquisition of Kyocera Wireless’s Indian facility.

The new business venture - called N!Mo (Next in Mobility) and headed by amartha Raghava Nagabhushanam as President & CEO - will manufacture mobile handsets for wireless operators and OEMs. The company already has a first customer in Kyocera, local media reports.