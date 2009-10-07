Merlin adds Schmoll equipment

Schmoll has installed a MX2-CCD machine at UK-based Merlin Technology. The MX2 machine with Linear motors in X, Y & Z axis provides high performance & highest accuracy fully auto-loading machine.

The CCD system is to analyse optical inner layer registration (up to 32 layers) providing automatic XY offset, rotation, shrink & stretch optimisation. The system uses Excellon or Sieb & Meyer formats & Schmoll’s analysis software that provide vital information of multilayer build up rather than theoretical values.



This addition to an existing MX2 installed last year shows Merlin’s continuing investment programme.