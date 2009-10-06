Rohwedder enters into strategic alliance in India

Germany-based Rohwedder has entered into a cooperation in automation and test solutions with an Indian partner: NextFirst Engineering Technologies.

This strategic alliance was set up especially for Indian customers and international companies with branches in India. Rohwedder is now extending its existing presence in the Indian telecommunications market to the automotive and other sectors.



NextFirst with around 90 employees is contributing to the strategic alliance its know-how in the design of semi-automatic systems and products in various sectors while Rohwedder has been a proven automation and process specialist for decades. NextFirst will accordingly be a preferred Indian supplier of design concepts for customer-specific Rohwedder automation solutions in the highly promising Indian market.



In return, NextFirst will notify Rohwedder of upcoming projects of its own in which Rohwedder products, technologies and solutions can be deployed.New sales channels can be opened up jointly. There will also be a very close cooperation in design and engineering of semi-automatic solutions, in built-to-print projects and in customer service. Though this not an exclusive agreement, both companies are keen to form a strong alliance, including a first and last call option so that they can take each other into consideration in all projects for the Indian market.