GOEPEL electronic expands to China

Germany-based equipment maker GOEPEL electronic will open a new subsidiary in Hong Kong on 12th October 2009.

This is in response to the enormously increased demands in new test and program technologies in the production areas “high volume” and “high mix”, and therefore future augmented customer support on the South Asian market. In particular application support and development services are a key operational focus.



The subsidiary named GOEPEL electronics Asia is run by Ralph Dressler, who worked as an application expert in the JTAG/Boundary Scan division in Germany before. In cooperation with the existing distribution network and the new GATE program partner, Full Linkage, new technologies, products and applications are to be supported.



“The Asian market is most challenging in terms of technology. That’s why it is extremely interesting for our hardware and software solutions SCANFLEX and SYSTEM CASCON as well as the emulation technology VarioTAP”, says Ralph Dressler. “Because of our local availability, we will be able to guarantee customer support at the highest level. Additionally, a multitude of Boundary Scan users can be serviced from the prototype development up to mass production.”