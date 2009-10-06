Labour shortage in China due to holiday season

Facilities in China's export hub Pearl River Delta are looking for employees as order levels for Christmas products have dramatically increased.

A couple of months ago a lot of these companies were laying off and a lot of out-of-work employees went back to their villages in rural China, Reuters reports. As Christmas order levels has risen, the Pearl River Delta export hub now needs to increase production and many companies are now looking for employees. Mr. Huang Zhilian, a manager at Vmart electronics told Reuters that 'for every ten people they look for, they can only find two or three'.