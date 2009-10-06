Incap to extend its design unit in India

To improve its design services further, Incap will extend its design operations in India, where it currently has a design team of 15 people. The aim is to double the number during the year 2010.

While actual product design operations are focused in India, all of Incap's plants will continue to provide product manufacturability design services. It is important, especially in the manufacture of mechanics and product packages, that design expertise is available in production for improving the manufacturability of products at the prototype and ramp-up stage.



Sami Mykkänen, the president and CEO of Incap Group: "The need for design services continues to increase. In India especially, many new customer accounts have been established through design projects. It is important in view of our customers' competitiveness that manufacturing cost can be reduced constantly. With this in mind, we also provide increasingly value engineering and product re-design services in order to cut down costs and reduce production turnaround times."