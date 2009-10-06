STMicroelectronics in agreement with Italian Enel

STMicroelectronics has been chosen by Enel, Italy’s largest power company, to provide the semiconductor components for new electronic power meters destined for distribution in Spain.

Over a period of six years (2010-2015), Endesa will complete the replacement of more than 13 million traditional electricity meters, installed in its customers’ houses, with the new generation of Enel smart meters. Enel has already implemented a similar remote-management system, also using chips from ST, to serve more than 35 million customers in Italy.



ST will provide a complete smart-metering solution that includes a power-line communication System-on-Chip, which is the heart of the system, a powerful 32-bit microcontroller (STM32), and an power-supply device, as well as MOSFET and EEPROM memory devices, as the basis of the new electronic power meter for Endesa.