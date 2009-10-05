Incap: temporary layoffs in Finland

Finland-based EMS-provider Incap is to start personnel negotiations in Finland concerning temporary layoffs - with a maximum durition of 90 days.

Incap Corporation has started negotiations (in accordance with the Cooperation Act) with its personnel in Finland. The aim is to restructure operations and gain cost savings. The EMS-provider estimates that this will mean temporary layoffs for a maximum duration of 90 days due to production and financial reasons.



Incap employs a total of 336 staff in Finland 89 white-collar and 247 blue-collar) The Group's foreign subsidiaries employ 439 persons.