VZRT increases staff numbers

Russia-based EMS-provider VZRT is expanding its production again and has increased staff numbers from 110 to 170.

In November 2008, staff numbers in factory were cut from 200 to 110. However, production is picking up again and the EMS-provider has increased staff numbers to 170. The company also believes that it can up the number of its employees back to 200 before the year is out.



"The global economical crisis influenced the Russian electronics market considerably", says Daniel Darovskoy, the factory's executive manager. "But we are sure that all hardships are behind us now and we are ready for increasing the volume of production".



VZRT is a part of «ESPO Group of companies» and a member of Russian Association of Manufacturers of Electronics and Electronic Devices.