OKi streamlines European commercial operations

OK International plans to move its European commercial headquarters to Switzerland alongside other European Dover Technology businesses.

The change will provide improved efficiency and less complex lines of contact for OK International customers whose businesses continue to expand geographically throughout central and eastern Europe. All of the company’s existing direct sales and technical support staff based in France, Germany and the UK will be unaffected by the change. Day to day interactions with OKi, Metcal and Techcon customers and numerous channel partners will remain the same.



Commenting on the plans, Global Sales and Marketing Vice President Tom Seratti had this to say: “Our sales and technical support organization as well as our exclusive and non-exclusive distribution channels throughout Europe have grown significantly in scope and complexity since 2005. They now encompass twice as many countries and three times the geographic area. Our new transaction strategy will simplify our processes and provide a benefit to our many multinational customers by reducing the number of different OK International vendors with whom they transact commercially.”