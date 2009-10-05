Electronics Production | October 05, 2009
Trident to acquire NXP's Digital TV & Set-Top Box Business
Trident Microsystems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NXP’s television systems and set-top box business lines.
Trident would remain fabless with a significant presence in Asia. Under the terms of the transaction, NXP will receive newly issued shares of Trident common stock equal to 60% of the total shares outstanding post-closing, including approximately 6.7 million shares that NXP will purchase at a price of $4.50 per share, resulting in cash proceeds to Trident of $30 million.
“As the fragmented consumer IC market continues to consolidate, the ability to leverage IP across multiple segments is becoming increasingly important due to the R&D investments necessary to deliver leading-edge innovation,” said Sylvia Summers, President and CEO of Trident. “Through this transaction, Trident will become one of the leading global suppliers with the product portfolio, IP and operational infrastructure required to effectively serve the large, high-growth digital home entertainment market.”
In order to drive cost-efficient innovation that is competitive with the industry’s most aggressive consumer IC suppliers, Trident expects to retain a core set of technology centers of excellence in Europe and North America, while growing and leveraging the substantial engineering presence that each of NXP’s Home business unit and Trident already has in Asia.
Following the close of the transaction, Trident intends to continue supporting the existing customers and design wins of each company. In addition, Trident plans to develop a converged product roadmap, leveraging the substantial IP of both companies and cost structure of Trident to provide the competitive products required for the next generation of customer designs.
Reaffirming its long-term commitment to the digital home technology market, under the terms of the transaction, the primary shares being issued to NXP would be subject to a lock-up for two years.
Upon closing, Sylvia Summers will remain the CEO of Trident and Christos Lagomichos, EVP of NXP’s Home business unit, will become President. Pete Mangan will remain senior vice president and chief financial officer of Trident. In addition, after closing, NXP and Trident intend to cooperate in the development of complementary end-to-end solutions in other selected high-growth technology areas, including NXP’s car entertainment and silicon tuner product lines.
Trident will be fabless and will have the ability to access state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capacity from NXP’s manufacturing facilities, as well as the partner foundries and subcontractors of both companies. As a result of the terms and conditions agreed between the parties, NXP will account for its investment in Trident under the equity method.
The Boards of Trident and NXP have unanimously approved the agreement and the transactions contemplated by the agreement. The transaction is subject to the approval of the stockholders of Trident, consultations with employee representatives in certain jurisdictions and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2010.
“As the fragmented consumer IC market continues to consolidate, the ability to leverage IP across multiple segments is becoming increasingly important due to the R&D investments necessary to deliver leading-edge innovation,” said Sylvia Summers, President and CEO of Trident. “Through this transaction, Trident will become one of the leading global suppliers with the product portfolio, IP and operational infrastructure required to effectively serve the large, high-growth digital home entertainment market.”
In order to drive cost-efficient innovation that is competitive with the industry’s most aggressive consumer IC suppliers, Trident expects to retain a core set of technology centers of excellence in Europe and North America, while growing and leveraging the substantial engineering presence that each of NXP’s Home business unit and Trident already has in Asia.
Following the close of the transaction, Trident intends to continue supporting the existing customers and design wins of each company. In addition, Trident plans to develop a converged product roadmap, leveraging the substantial IP of both companies and cost structure of Trident to provide the competitive products required for the next generation of customer designs.
Reaffirming its long-term commitment to the digital home technology market, under the terms of the transaction, the primary shares being issued to NXP would be subject to a lock-up for two years.
Upon closing, Sylvia Summers will remain the CEO of Trident and Christos Lagomichos, EVP of NXP’s Home business unit, will become President. Pete Mangan will remain senior vice president and chief financial officer of Trident. In addition, after closing, NXP and Trident intend to cooperate in the development of complementary end-to-end solutions in other selected high-growth technology areas, including NXP’s car entertainment and silicon tuner product lines.
Trident will be fabless and will have the ability to access state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capacity from NXP’s manufacturing facilities, as well as the partner foundries and subcontractors of both companies. As a result of the terms and conditions agreed between the parties, NXP will account for its investment in Trident under the equity method.
The Boards of Trident and NXP have unanimously approved the agreement and the transactions contemplated by the agreement. The transaction is subject to the approval of the stockholders of Trident, consultations with employee representatives in certain jurisdictions and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2010.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments