Siemens SIPLACE opens new facility in Munich

Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems has opened its new factory in Munich.

By taking this step, the company centralizes the production of its SIPLACE placement machines immediately adjacent to its development departments.



The production area takes up less than 20% of the previous floor space. At the same time, the lead time from the start of the production to shipping a finished machine could be reduced by more than 60% to only ten days.



Warehouses and intermediate storage facilities for semi-finished goods, as well as pre-delivered goods were almost completely eliminated from the production. As a result, the total floor space could be reduced from 58,000 square meters to less than 11,000 square meters.



The new factory replaced not only the old production facility in Munich, but also the former plant in Bruchsal. The Singapore location, on the other hand, will continue to produce the SIPLACE D-Series and provide assembly and service resources for the Asian market.