Siemens SIPLACE CEO release new strategy and more innovations

Build-to-order: SIPLACE CEO Günter Lauber has said that the company is having a new strategy and more innovations.

Günter Lauber, CEO of Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems GmbH has released a more customer-oriented structure of the innovation and technology for placement solutions.



Lauber also used this opportunity to describe “build-to-order” (BTO) as the new strategic direction for SIPLACE’s product development activities and hardware, software and service products which will make SIPLACE the first equipment supplier able to implement modern BTO concepts in electronics manufacturing.



The new SIPLACE SX was developed on the basis of this strategy. SIPLACE BTO strategy also focuses on the close exchange of information between all players in the SMT process team.



Last year’s market developments and the exceptional demands of globalized markets were clear signals that the players in the electronics industry must change their approach and can no longer afford to focus on individual processes, but must consider the SMT process in its entirety.