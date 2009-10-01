XJTAG and KEERS Technologies in partnership

XJTAG has appointed KEERS Technologies as their new technology partner in the Benelux.

For KEERS Technologies this is a logical step. Elfried Keers commented; “ Our organization has a clear focus on Test and Inspection tools in the electronics manufacturing industry. Boundary Scan tools are an integral part of that. We now have offerings that cover the R&D to Manufacturing environment with market leading products and tools”.