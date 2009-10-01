Jabil to sell Meung-sur-Loire facility in France

The EMS-provider Jabil announced in its latest fiscal report that it will divest its Western European automotive location. The production facility in Meung-sur-Loire is said to be sold to an investor.

Jabil Meun-sur-Loire sold before the end of November. The facility - specialised in the production for the automotive sector - is said to be sold before November this year, reports electronique. The facility - which reportedly made a turnover of €231 million in 2008 - employs 540 staff.