Do flame retardants cause prostate cancer?

A research team from the University of Örebro (Sweden) found a new environmental toxin, which they suspect may cause prostate cancer.

The unspecified toxin - a flame retardant - is said to have properties similar to the male sex hormone testosterone. Now, the research team in Örebro examines whether hormone-like environmental toxins might be behind the sharp increase in prostate cancer, local media reports.