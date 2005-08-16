Flextronics expands in Hungary

Flextronics Rt in Hungary will expand its operations as a consequence of the five-year contract it signed with Raymarine last week.

The services, which will be provided initially through Flextronics' Hungary facility, will include printed circuit board assembly, box build, plastics, metals, printed circuit board, logistics, and test engineering services. The value of the agreement is estimated at approximately US$ 500 million over a five-year period. Flextronics will not assume any Raymarine buildings or assets, and no employees of Raymarine will be transferred to Flextronics.



However, the order will mean no new jobs at the Hungarian unit. Flextronics will retrain some of its current employees to make the products for Raymarine.