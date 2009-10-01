Kimball secures new manufacturing deal

Kimball Electronics’s Nanjing, China facility has received a new long-term relationship award to produce the complete system assembly of transport temperature control systems. Annual volume is expected to exceed 25,000 units.

Full production, including system assembly, is scheduled to begin in the Kimball Electronics-Nanjing China facility starting in October 2009 with an initial revenue projection of $5 million annually. Electronic controls that moderate or regulate energy usage in both commercial and consumer markets have grown as businesses attempt to address rising costs and public demands for greater environmental responsibility.



Transport temperature control systems offer solutions that enable businesses around the world to ship a variety of temperature-sensitive products. The system assemblies to be produced by KEG reduce energy consumption costs while decreasing potentially harmful environmental emissions. The new contract was awarded by a division of an existing industrial customer, known as a leader in transport temperature control systems.