Jabil increase layoffs to 4500

EMS-provider Jabil announced in January this year that it would lay off 3000 employees worldwide.

Now the company has decided to increase the number to 4500 in total as part of its restructuring plan, according to tampabay bizjournals.



"Based upon our current expectations, it appears as though the worst of the recession is behind us. [...] However the company will continue to focus on productivity, quality and balance sheet health even as revenues begin to recover", said President and CEO Timothy L. Main.