EMS providers growing in diagnostic, patient monitoring, and home care device segments

The escalating demand for healthcare devices, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the demographics of global ageing are factors propelling demand in the electronic manufacturing service (EMS) provider market for the medical device industry.

As medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) intensify efforts to create new technologies and next generation devices, they are more open to the idea of outsourcing to EMS providers.



This has triggered a wave of opportunities, especially in the diagnostic, patient monitoring, and home care device segments, for EMS providers.



The medical industry is growing at rapid speed and demand from orthopedics, cardiovascular, neurology, consumer medical devices, single use devices, optics, respiratory, patient monitoring systems, diagnostic devices, and sensors markets is continuing on an upward trajectory, according to Frost & Sullivan.



This has served to stimulate EMS participation within the medical industry, and penetration levels are likely to climb from 11 to 13 percent in the foreseeable future. With opportunities steadily narrowing in traditional markets, EMS providers are beginning to diversify into the medical industry. Despite the fact that penetration levels are lower than other EMS markets right now, the higher margins offered in this arena will ensure that this sector remains a high focus market for EMS providers.