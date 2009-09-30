Orpro Vision appoints four agents for Germany

To serve the German market Orpro Vision decided to appoint four agents for different areas.

Farr electronic & optic GmbH, located in Neuenbuerg. Farr is home to Opro Vision’s DemoCenter South which is equipped with Orpro Vision’s AOI systems for customers’ trainings. The company will cover South-West Germany and the German-speaking part of Switzerland as well as Vorarlberg, Austria.



HHI HUBERT HEUSNER Industrievertretungen und Handel was founded in 1999. HHI will cover the German center, from the Ruhr to Saxony.



Since 1989 Heribert BURGERT has been selling products, devices and machines in Bavaria and Austria. In over 20 years of activity the company has acquired expertise and a reputation in the market in consulting EMS about their production requirements.



ESEM (Electronic Solder Equipment Martini) has been appointed for Northern and North-Eastern Germany, including Berlin.