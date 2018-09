10th Int. Conference on Lead Free<br> Electronic Components and Assemblies

Making the Transition to Lead Free Easier: IPC and JEDEC Host 10th International Conference on Lead Free Electronic Components and Assemblies in Brussels, Belgium.

IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries(r) and JEDEC, the Solid State Technology Association, are continuing their efforts to prepare electronics manufacturers for the upcoming European ban on lead by co-sponsoring the 10th International Conference on Lead Free Electronic Components and Assemblies. The conference will be held October 17-19 in Brussels, Belgium."With less than a year to go until the July 1, 2006 compliance deadline, no topic is hotter in the global electronics industry than lead free technology," said David Bergman, IPC's vice president of standards, technology and international relations. "To date, IPC and JEDEC have informed thousands of industry members from all segments of the supply chain on the widespread implications of RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) compliance. Attending this conference in Brussels will help keep industry up to speed on the progress of lead free electronic products."Bergman, Jean Hebeisen, IPC, and John Kelly and Donna McEntire, JEDEC, will co-chair the conference program, which has collected speakers from around the world to discuss a multitude of lead free issues, including: RoHS implementation, dealing with increased assembly costs; theory and practice of lead free BGA assembly using Sn-Pb solder, manufacturing considerations for thermally enhanced SO-8 packages, driving force and excess energy in tin deposits for whisker growth, and many more.The event will also offer eight workshops covering such topics as: lead free conversion, impact of lead free soldering, lead free inspection, process control and defect elimination, and rework procedures for lead free alloys.Top industry suppliers will showcase their products and services in table top displays. More than 150 attendees are expected to visit the tabletop exhibit area during the conference. For sponsorship information, contact Gwen Jader, IPC's professional development coordinator, at +1 847-597-2826 or GwenJader@ipc.org For the complete conference and workshop agenda and registration information, visit www.ipc.org/LFBrussels or contact IPC's Registration Department at +1 847-597-2861.