Herald Electronics invests in GOEPEL equipment

The English sub contract electronics manufacturing company Herald Electronics has added an AOI system for the inspection of mounted PCBs.

The company chose a OptiCon BasicLine 1M AOI system with angled view camera and laser height tool from GOEPEL electronics.



Herald Electronics found that GÖPEL electronic’s OptiCon BasicLine AOI system is an effective tool in the production process as a stand-alone solution for SMD and THT inspection. Time and cost savings, as well as an increased quality were viewed as cornerstones of competitiveness, all achievable with the new inspection system.



“The OptiCon BasicLine AOI system provided a solution that met all the criteria of Herald Electronics including 01005 and angled view inspection coupled with laser height measurement and system versatility”, said Richard Ainley, sales specialist for GOEPEL electronics.