Jabil plans on 9000 employees in Zapopan, Mexico

The Florida-based EMS-provider Jabil Circuits plans to end 2009 with around 9000 employees at its manufacturing facility in Zapopan, Mexico.

The company is currently scheduled to add a further 1000 employees at the production facility. The EMS-provider furthermore plans to invest an additional $20 million in the expansion of its facilities - adding to the earlier announced $60 million investment, states The Host Factor blog by Riverwood.