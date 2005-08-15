Assembléon Names New Asia Manager

Assembléon Asia Pacific has appointed Mr.Goh Kee Tuan as Vice President & General Manager.

Mr. Goh joins Assembléon Asia Pacific from Philips RF Solutions (formerly BU Tuner/RF Solutions), where he was General Manager responsible for Asia Pacific operations. RF Solutions has been the leading business in design, manufacture, marketing and sales of RF products, mainly in channel selectors for the consumer electronics market destined for products such as TVs, set-top boxes, PCs and, most recently, mobile phones.



Mr.Goh graduated in Finance and Accounting in the United Kingdom in the 70s. He started his career with the Singapore Government Civil Service and joined Philips Electronics Singapore Private Ltd in the mid 70s. His exposure to business environments within Philips has been wide and varied. Spanning divisions such as Consumer Electronics, Components, and Semiconductors he has extensive experience in business management, sales and marketing, industrial operations, finance, and supply chain management in cross-cultural environments in Singapore, Suzhou (China) and Batam (Indonesia).



During his career with Philips, Mr. Goh has successfully developed several organizations, achieving acclaim for quality and business excellence at both organizational and personal levels. In 1995, he was accorded the Philips Leadership Award by the Company President, the first such award in Asia Pacific. In 1997, he was awarded the Best Executive Award by Indonesia's Minister of Trade and Industry. Under his leadership, Tuners Singapore attained the prestigious Singapore Quality Award for Business Excellence in 1998, conferred by the Prime Minister. He was also appointed by the Government as a member of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) 21 Implementation Committee for 2001/2002 to guide and assist in implementation, receiving appreciation for his contribution from the Minister of Trade and Industry, Singapore.



Mr.Goh is married and has three children. His leisure pursuits include golf, swimming and music.