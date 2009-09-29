Flextronics expects staff level to rise in Mexico

EMS-provider Flextronics had almost 20 000 employees in Mexico by the end of 2008. However, that number dropped in 2009 due to the economic downturn.

The staff numbers of the EMS-giant Flextronics dropped by about 5% in 2009. This means that the company laid off around 1000 employees. It is said however, the company expects to see staff levels back to 2008-figures before the year is out.